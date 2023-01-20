French unions call new nationwide strikes, protests January 31

French unions have announced new nationwide strikes and protests January 31 against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to raise the retirement age.

Eight leading unions held a meeting on Thursday after their first day of mass protests against the plan, and issued statements vowing to push on with their action to try to get the government to back down.

The government says the plan is needed to keep the pension system financially viable, but unions say it threatens hard-fought worker rights.(AP) RUP

