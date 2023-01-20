RSS chief to arrive in Jaipur on Jan 25 for 5-day visit

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will arrive here on January 25 for a five-day visit.

An RSS office-bearer said Bhagwat will stay in the state till January 29.

He will participate in the Republic Day programme at Keshav Vidyapeeth Jamdoli on January 26. He will hold a meeting of RSS members in Jaipur the next day.

On January 28 and 29, he will attend the meetings of RSS workers during which the preparations for the centenary year of the Sangh will also be discussed.

