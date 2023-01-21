Left Menu

Doctorates, LLBs, M techs in race for police constable job in AP

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 21-01-2023 10:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 10:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 10 Ph.Ds and 930 M Tech graduates are among those who applied for the post of police constable in Andhra Pradesh, for which the written test will be held on Sunday.

According to an official note from the State Level Police Recruitment Board, the qualification for constable post is Intermediate.

There are 5,284 MBAs, 4,365-M Sc and 94 LLB degree holders in the candidates list.

Overall 13,961 post graduates and 1, 55,537 under graduates are also among the 5,03,486 candidates competing for 6,400 constable posts.

APSLPRB issued notification to recruit 3,580 (men and women) Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) police constables (Civil) and 2,520 (men) SCT Police Constables (AP Special Police).

Of the total 5,03,486 applicants, 3,95,415 are men and 1,08,071 are women.

Over 3.64 lakh applicants opted Telugu as written test medium, while over 1.39 lakh chose English and 227 opted for Urdu medium.

