Left Menu

Lupin recalls over 16k bottles of generic tuberculosis drug in US

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2023 12:36 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 12:27 IST
Lupin recalls over 16k bottles of generic tuberculosis drug in US
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Drug maker Lupin is recalling 16,056 bottles of Rifampin Capsules, used in the treatment of all forms of tuberculosis, in the US market due to a manufacturing issue, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

As per the latest Enforcement Report by the US health regulator, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc, a US-based arm of the Mumbai-based drug major, is recalling the affected lot due to ''Failed Impurities/Degradation Specifications: Failure observed in related substance testing during long term stability study.'' The affected lot has been produced at Lupin's Aurangabad plant and marketed in the US by Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals.

The company initiated Class II nationwide (US) recall of the affected lot on December 12 last year.

As per the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), a class II recall is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

The US generic drug market was estimated to be around USD 115.2 billion in 2019. It is the largest market for pharmaceutical products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

 Germany
2
Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

 Nigeria
3
NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023