India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Scoreboard

Updated: 21-01-2023 16:46 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 16:30 IST
Scoreboard of the second ODI between India and New Zealand here on Saturday.

New Zealand Finn Allen b Shami 0 Devon Conway c&b Pandya 7 Henry Nicholls c Gill b Siraj 2 Daryl Mitchell c&b Shami 1 Tom Latham c Gill b Thakur 1 Glenn Phillips c Yadav b Sundar 36 Michael Bracewell c Kishan b Shami 22 Mitchell Santner b Pandya 27 Henry Shipley not out 2 Lockie Ferguson c Yadav b Sundar 1 Blair Tickner lbw Yadav 2 Extras: (LB-2, W-5) 7 Total: (All out in 34.3 overs) 108 Fall of Wickets: 1-0, 2-8, 3-9, 4-15, 5-15, 6-56, 7-103, 8-103, 9-105.

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 6-1-18-3, Mohammed Siraj 6-1-10-1, Shardul Thakur 6-1-26-1, Hardik Pandya 6-3-16-2, Kuldeep Yadav 7.3-0-29-1, Washington Sundar 3-1-7-2. MORE

