“India’s Knowledge Supremacy: The New Dawn” Book Written by Dr Ashwin Fernandes launched globally by Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education

New Delhi (India), January 21: A newly published thought-provoking book "India's Knowledge Supremacy: The New Dawn" Written by international Indian expat, Dr Ashwin Fernandes launched globally on Thursday, 19th January 2023. This book was launched by Honourable Minister of Education of India Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, at an event at Dr Ambedkar International Centre. This New book launched focuses on India's knowledge supremacy, journey showcasing changing trends in newly emerging India. Book is Written by international Indian expat, Dr Ashwin Fernandes, who heads QS Rankings in Middle East, Africa and South Asia, who states that this book deep dives into the shifts in higher education that India has faced since ancient times. Dr Fernandes says "Ancient universities, Takshashila and Nalanda attracted students from all around the world and nurtured them to be the brightest. But fate had a different path for our rich culture. As invasions, annexation, loot and colonisation significantly impacted our knowledge capital. The alterations in teachings buried the original and enriched Indian educational system. We finally broke the shackles of the British Crown in 1947 but have continued to uphold English education, until the game-changer National Education Policy 2020 was released" He also adds "For the last eight years, the Indian government under the dynamic leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has taken huge initiatives to fill the gaps in the education system and transform it into a progressive one" India has had a rigid and fragmented higher educational ecosystem, and university student must fit into a rigid structure due to separation of disciplines. The lower emphasis on research at most universities and colleges, and lack of competitive peer-reviewed research funding across disciplines, have shown a poor representation of Indian in global rankings. Because of which India still does not have a single university in the top 100 of any global reputed world university rankings. The book uncovers and provides for interesting reading with an intellectual treat of India's rising superpowerstatus and is designed for all age groups. The book is published by Bloomsbury Publishing, a leading independent publishing house, established in 1986, with authors who have won the Nobel, Pulitzer and Booker Prizes, and is the originating publisher and custodian of the Harry Potter series. It is now available on Amazon and Flipkart. About Publisher: This Book is published by Bloomsbury Publishing, a leading independent publishing house, established in 1986, with authors who have won the Nobel, Pulitzer and Booker Prizes, and is the originating publisher and custodian of the Harry Potter series. Bloomsbury has offices in London, New York, New Delhi, Oxford and Sydney. Within Bloomsbury's Academic division, it publishes under Bloomsbury, as well as under a number of prestigious and historic imprint names. Author: The author is an international expert is higher education. Dr Ashwin Fernandes is anambassador of the global quality movement in higher education and has advocated the need forindependent evaluation mechanisms for promoting excellence. Ashwin is regional director for Africa, Middle East, and South Asia at QS Quacquarelli Symonds – the world's largest international education network which produces the QS World University Rankings. Dr Fernandes founded India's first nationwide private sector evaluation framework called QS I-GAUGE. He has a Doctor of Philosophy (D.Phil) along with an MBA in Marketing and a BCom degree in Financial Accounting, Auditing & Taxation. He has lived and worked in 5 countries and visited over 300 educational institutions. Global Roadshows: Following the launch in India, global roadshows are planned for: London (February), Dubai (March), Singapore (April) and San Francisco (May) with leading personalities from these locations, and the support of the Indian mission.

