Four houses of drug peddlers demolished in Haryana's Hisar

Four houses built by criminals and drug peddlers with the proceeds of crime were demolished by the police in a joint operation with the district administration and the health department here on Saturday, officials said.

The properties were built on the land of the health department behind the civil hospital and in Ambedkar Basti near Sunder Nagar here, they added.

Police, in a statement, said Randhir, Ved, Balbir and Bimla, residents of Ambedkar Basti, whose properties were demolished, were facing drug cases and other charges.

Police personnel were deployed in adequate strength during the drive.

