9 doctors held in Mangaluru for drug peddling
In its ongoing drive against drug consumption in the city, nine more persons including doctors and medical students, have been arrested here, police said. Among those who were arrested included two medical students each from Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana, the sources said.
In its ongoing drive against drug consumption in the city, nine more persons including doctors and medical students, have been arrested here, police said. With this, the total number of arrested in this case has risen to 24, police said.
The arrested persons were allegedly involved in drug peddling and consumption. Among those who were arrested included two medical students each from Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana, the sources said.
