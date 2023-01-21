Left Menu

Delhi school students becoming young entrepreneurs, will contribute to economy: Sisodia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 20:42 IST
Delhi school students becoming young entrepreneurs, will contribute to economy: Sisodia
Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Pic / ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi school students have now started becoming young entrepreneurs and in the future, they will become the major contributors to the growth of the country and its economy, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

Interacting with the school students about the Delhi government's Business Blasters programme, he said, ''Business Blasters gave these children a chance to move forward, but now it is the time for them to inspire other school children with their work and business experience.'' The programme is an extended practical component of the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum that provides Class 11 and Class 12 students with Rs 2,000 each in seed money for developing business ideas. He said the alumni who benefitted from the programme must revisit the schools and guide the other students to spread the word about it.

''This will increase awareness in the society. The vision with which this program was started seems to be getting fulfilled. Our children are becoming job creators. Due to their hard work and passion, these children will play an important role in strengthening the country's economy,'' Sisodia added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

