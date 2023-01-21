Left Menu

J-K Lt Governor seeks active participation of edu institutions in G20 meeting in UT

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday sought the active participation of educational institutions in the G20 meeting to be held in the Union Territory.

India is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings and events, with one of them likely in Srinagar in May, during its yearlong Presidency of the influential group which will culminate with an annual summit on September 9 and 10. ''We are moving ahead with a new resolve in the education sector. We have high expectations from the higher education council in developing a roadmap to restore the ancient glory of Jammu-Kashmir in the education sector and using knowledge to enhance its growth and development,'' Sinha said at the 87th meeting of the University Council of the University of Jammu at the Raj Bhavan here.

During the meeting, deliberations were held on various issues to bring a paradigm shift in overall functioning of the university, according to a statement.

The Lt Governor also sought the active participation of universities and reputed educational institutions in the successful conduct of the ensuing G20 event in Jammu Kashmir, it said. He asked universities to conduct seminars and discussions on the G20 conference, the statement said. University of Jammu vice chancellor Professor Umesh Rai presented the vision document of the university, highlighting new initiatives such as building a culture of start-ups and innovation, evolving education and promoting trans-disciplinary and holistic education.

The Lt Governor stressed on outcome assessment and increasing graduate employability, and called for a study based on the vision document's objective to assess the impact on economic growth and social progress.

Sinha, who is the varsity's chancellor, reviewed the measures taken for effective implementation of the National Education Policy-2020.

He directed the university to ensure that the reservation policy of the Jammu and Kashmir administration is fully implemented.

The Lt Governor also invited valuable suggestions from the members of the council for effective and result-oriented execution of the vision document, the statement said.

