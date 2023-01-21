Left Menu

Kerala CM calls on Centre to set up AIIMS in Kozhikode

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday urged the Union government to set up an All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS in the southern state without further delay.Vijayan, while inaugurating the super speciality block at the Government Medical College hospital here, said the health indices of the state are at par with the developed nations of the world.Considering the achievements of Kerala in the health sector, the Centre should establish an AIIMS in the state.

PTI | Alappuzha | Updated: 22-01-2023 04:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 21:49 IST
Kerala CM calls on Centre to set up AIIMS in Kozhikode
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday urged the Union government to set up an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the southern state without further delay.

Vijayan, while inaugurating the super speciality block at the Government Medical College hospital here, said the health indices of the state are ''at par with the developed nations'' of the world.

''Considering the achievements of Kerala in the health sector, the Centre should establish an AIIMS in the state. Kerala has achieved the top positions in any health indice in the country. We have even identified land to set up the AIIMS at Kozhikode. The Centre should set up the hospital without any delay,'' Vijayan said at the function attended by Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar.

He said the health sector in Alappuzha will get a boost with the opening of the new super speciality block at the medical college.

Immediate steps will be taken to appoint necessary doctors and other staff, the Chief Minister said.

Vijayan said the setting up of the super speciality block is an example of federalism in the country and the state expects more facilities that the state deserves.

The super speciality block was constructed using a fund of Rs 120 crore sanctioned by the Centre and Rs 53.18 crore sanctioned by the state government.

''Kerala has converted the primary health centres in the state to family health centres and as a result, all sections of the society have now started relying on the government medical facilities for the treatment,'' Vijayan said.

Speaking at the function, Union Minister Pawar said the Alappuzha Medical College has been allotted 15 more PG seats.

''During visit to Kerala, took a review meeting of State Health Officials. Discussed various initiatives and issues in the Kerala health system. Directed for improvements so that people get benefits of Various Health initiatives of Government of India,'' she said in a tweet after the function.

The Union minister said: ''Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, Government of India has provided more than 2000 crores to the state of Kerala during the last year for managing the COVID 19 pandemic and strengthening of health infrastructure of State.'' State Health Minister Veena George, State Culture Minister Saji Cheriyan, A M Arif MP and MLAs from the district participated in the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupiter

Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupite...

 Global
2
Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023