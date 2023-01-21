Maha govt positive about Old Pension Scheme for teachers and govt employees: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the state government is positive about the Old Pension Scheme for teachers and government employees.

He said the state education department is studying the OPS.

Addressing a campaign rally for upcoming Legislative Council polls, Shinde also said the state government will respond to allegations raised by the Opposition regarding investment proposals inked at the recently-held Davos summit by its work.

''The government is positive about Old Pension Scheme for teachers and government employees, non-aided schools, and also for 25 per cent reservation in English medium schools. The education department is studying the OPS,'' he added.

Speaking about the Davos summit, he said some foreign companies, instead of making a direct investment, prefer to go in for joint ventures.

''Hence many industrialists at the Davos conference are from India. But it will be foreign investment,'' he added.

The chief minister questioned the status of MoUs signed by the previous (MVA) government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)