Sikkim: Photo of recruitment exam question paper appears on social media; PSC probe on

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 22-01-2023 18:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 18:16 IST
Days after the photo of a recruitment test question paper was uploaded on social media, the Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has said it is looking into how it was clicked inside the examination hall where mobile phones were not allowed.

The student wing of the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) demanded that the Sikkim Services (Combined Recruitment) Preliminary Examination be conducted again by the SPSC.

The exam to recruit under secretaries, deputy superintendents of police and accounts officers was conducted on January 16.

Around 8,000 aspirants appeared for the examination and one of them took a photo of the question paper and posted it on social media.

"The Commission has taken the matter seriously and is verifying the facts proactively. As per the findings, appropriate action will be taken accordingly.... The Commission assures fair evaluation to all the aspiring candidates," the SPSC said in a statement here.

President of SDF's student front, North and East districts, Rikzing Norbu Dorji Bhutia, said a delegation of the organisation has met SPSC officials in this regard.

''We are shocked that such an important and prestigious exam was held without transparency. We demand that it be conducted again,'' he told a press conference on Sunday.

