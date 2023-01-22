NDMC organises trip for school students with BSF

Students of NDMC schools undertook various adventurous activities during a trip organised by the civic body and Border Security Force (BSF) in Dehradun. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), in a statement said, the education department organised the real-terrain adventure trip for students Atal Adarsh Vidyalayas and Navyug Schools at BSF Institute of Adventure and Advanced Training (BIAAT).

The students undertook activities like rock climbing, wall climbing, manoeuvring of UAV and MTB practice, integrated obstacle practice, mountain trekking and kayaking in river Ganga at Rishikesh during this trip.

NDMC's vice chairman Satish Upadhyay informed that the students and teachers will be given more such opportunities next year. “Given 75 years of India's Independence celebrated as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and under the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister, India has made its mark in Aatmnirbhar Bharat and many institutions and organisations have come up in India itself which impart best of the training,” he said. NDMC chairman Amit Yadav said that such trips help students gain real-world experience that cannot be taught in a classroom. Akash Verma, a student who returned from this trip, said that they have learnt a lot during this trip from the institute, its officers and personnel which will make them resolute and reasonable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)