Netaji embodiment of courage: RSS gen secy

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 22-01-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 23:24 IST
Netaji embodiment of courage: RSS gen secy
A day ahead of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 126th birth anniversary, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday said the freedom fighter's ideas and ideals will continue to remain relevant in one way or the other.

Hosabale was speaking at a programme here, jointly organised by Intellectual Forum of North East-Manipur and GP Women's College.

''Netaji was an embodiment of courage,'' he said.

RSS has organised programmes in many places on the occasion of Netaji's birth anniversary, including a rally in Kolkata, where its chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to address people.

