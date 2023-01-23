Left Menu

Toyota Kirloskar Motor inducts 2 senior officials as board directors

He brings with him a rich global automobile industry experience of working for Toyota in Japan and regions like the Middle East, it added.Maru, at present, is serving as the Executive Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer and oversees finance, human resources and administration, information technology, legal and corporate planning in the company.His experience includes a stint at Toyota Daihatsu Engineering Manufacturing Co., Thailand.Last week, TKM had announced Manasi Tata, daughter of late Vikram Kirloskar, as its new Vice Chairperson.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2023 14:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 14:52 IST
Toyota Kirloskar Motor inducts 2 senior officials as board directors
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Monday said its two senior officials Tadashi Asazuma and Swapnesh R Maru have been elevated and inducted as new Directors in its board.

Their induction to the board is with effect from January 19, 2023, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.

Asazuma is currently Executive Vice President and heads sales, service and used car functions of TKM. He brings with him a rich global automobile industry experience of working for Toyota in Japan and regions like the Middle East, it added.

Maru, at present, is serving as the Executive Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer and oversees finance, human resources and administration, information technology, legal and corporate planning in the company.

His experience includes a stint at Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing Co., Thailand.

Last week, TKM had announced Manasi Tata, daughter of late Vikram Kirloskar, as its new Vice Chairperson. She also took over as the Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Auto parts (TKAP).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

