Is Chhattisgarh governor waiting for 'muhurat' to sign reservation bills, asks CM Baghel

His remarks came a day after the governor told the media to wait till March when she was asked about the pending approval for the bills.The amendment bills, passed by the state Assembly last December, are related to quotas in government jobs and admissions in educational institutions in proportion to the population of different categories in the state.Why is the governor waiting till March

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 23-01-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 19:17 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday accused Governor Anusuiya Uikey of misusing Constitutional rights by delaying the assent to two quota amendment bills and asked if she was waiting for 'muhurat' to sign them. His remarks came a day after the governor told the media to wait ''till March'' when she was asked about the pending approval for the bills.

The amendment bills, passed by the state Assembly last December, are related to quotas in government jobs and admissions in educational institutions in proportion to the population of different categories in the state.

''Why (is the governor) waiting till March? Is she looking for a muhurat (auspicious time)? There are exams scheduled following which admissions will start in educational institutions and recruitment exams to various government departments are also pending,'' he told reporters.

Baghel said the governor holding the bills is the ''misuse of rights granted under the Constitution''. ''Which muhurat is scheduled in March when she will sign? These bills were passed in December.. the BJP is silent on it. The bills have been halted at the behest of the BJP. This is an injustice to the youth of the state,'' he added.

The Chhattisgarh Assembly on December 2, 2022, passed the Chhattisgarh Public Service (Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes Reservation) Amendment Bill and the Chhattisgarh Educational Institutions (Reservation in admission) amendment bill related to quota in government jobs and admissions in educational institutions in proportion to the population of different categories in the state.

As per the bills, the Scheduled Tribe will get a quota of 32 per cent, Other Backward Classes 27 per cent, Scheduled Caste 13 per cent and the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) four per cent, taking the overall reservation in the state to 76 per cent.

