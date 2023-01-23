Left Menu

Rajasthan: Student groups clash at Jaipur event attended by Union minister Shekhawat

Rajasthan: Student groups clash at Jaipur event attended by Union minister Shekhawat
A scuffle broke out between two student groups at Maharani Girls College here during a programme on Monday where Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was present as chief guest. Besides Shekhawat, BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf and other leaders were also present on the stage when the incident happened, police said.

Maharani Girls College is a constituent college of the University of Rajasthan. The clash broke out after Rajasthan University Students Union (RUSU) president Nirmal Chaudhary was allegedly slapped by RUSU general secretary Arvind Jajra on the stage.

Chaudhary won the RUSU president poll in August last year as an independent candidate while Jajra is from ABVP and both have election related enmity, officials said.

The programme was organised for the inauguration of the student union's office at the college. Soon after Shekhawat delivered his address, Chaudhary went to the stage and waved at the students when Jajra allegedly slapped him from behind and pushed him following which Chaudhary's supporters thrashed Jajra on the stage. Soon, supporters of both the student leaders clashed with each other, police said. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Jaipur South) Rajendra said that no case was registered and the matter was settled after sometime. Later, Chaudhary told reporters that he was an invited guest for the programme and was ''slapped'' for no reason. The RUSU president said slapping him cannot stop him from leading the students.

