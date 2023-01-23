Read biographies of historical personalities: PM Modi to youngsters on Netaji's birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday advised youngsters to read biographies of historical personalities to learn about the challenges they faced and how they overcame it as he interacted with them on the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose.

Modi interacted with them on the Parakram Diwas at his residence. These youngsters, a statement said, were selected under the 'Know Your Leader'' programme to participate in the ceremony to honour Bose in Parliament's Central Hall.

The statement said Modi engaged in a candid and free-wheeling talk and discussed various facets of Bose's life and what can be learnt from him.

The youngsters shared their excitement on getting the unique opportunity to meet the prime minister and to sit in the Central Hall of Parliament, it said. The happy group of youngsters said the programme, through which they were chosen, has also given them an understanding of what unity in diversity is as they met so many young persons from all corners of the country.

The statement said in a welcome change from the past practice of inviting only dignitaries to pay floral tributes to national icons in Parliament, these 80 youths were selected from across the country to participate in the floral tribute function to commemorate Netaji, as Bose is fondly remembered.

The programme ''Know Your Leader'' has been launched to use the floral tribute functions in Parliament as a medium for spreading more knowledge and awareness about the lives and contributions of these icons among the youth.

They were selected through an ''elaborate, objective and merit-based'' process involving quizzes on DIKSHA portal and MyGov, elocution and speech competition at district and state level, and selection from universities through competition on life and contributions of Netaji. As many as 31 of them also got an opportunity to speak on his contributions at a function organised in the Central Hall. They spoke in five languages: Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Marathi and Bangla, the statement said.

