Left Menu

NSE Academy signs pact with Andhra govt for skill development courses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 21:48 IST
NSE Academy signs pact with Andhra govt for skill development courses

NSE Academy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), has inked a pact with the Government of Andhra Pradesh for skilling students and enhancing employability in the area of capital markets, financial services and banking.

The two entities -- NSE Academy and Commissionerate of Collegiate Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh -- have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard, NSE said in a release on Monday.

Under the collaboration, NSE Academy is offering skill development courses in six specialised streams which is introduced by the state government under the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The students have the flexibility of opting for the courses of their interest and all undergraduate students of commerce stream across the state are expected to benefit by this collaboration, the exchange said.

''NSE Academy is proud and honoured to collaborate with the Government of Andhra Pradesh and contribute towards its vision of skill development and employability of students in the state,'' said Abhilash Misra, CEO, NSE Academy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023