India Book of Record's Astonishing Tales of the Extraordinary Record Holders

We strive to bring you amazing stories of our extraordinary record holders. India Book of Records is your inspiration partner. Here you find tales of all the colours, painting a stunning rainbow of talent aimed at challenging human limits. The human calculators open their mind and the doctors open their heart, just hula hooping or multiple activities, name them and get them. Read on for a glimpse to the incredible world of talent. Hula Hooping for the longest duration Darshita Bhadani (born on March 26, 2010) of Giridih, Jharkhand, is appreciated for performing non-stop hula hoop spins for 2 hours, 30 minutes and 53 milliseconds, as confirmed on November 18, 2022. Non-stop singing while playing Tabla simultaneously by a teen The record for singing non-stop while playing the Tabla simultaneously was set by Rishi M. Patel (born on December 5, 2007) of Panchmahal, Gujarat (currently residing in Michigan). He sang shlokas (non-stop) for 40 minutes, while playing the Tabla simultaneously, as confirmed on November 26, 2022. Maximum people employed by a specially-abled individual The record for giving employment to the maximum number of people was set by Sureshchandra Shantilal Lalan (born on June 1, 1968) of Surat, Gujarat. Being specially-abled, he contributed to the cause of Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan by providing employment to 200 people in his proprietorship firm – 'Sparkle Diamond', as confirmed on November 23, 2022. Largest heart-shaped collage of doctor's messages The record for largest heart-shaped collage made of doctors' messages was set by Rosycap, Noveltis, Akumentis Healthcare Limited, Mumbai, wherein 7510 doctors participated in a PAN India awareness campaign for a HEALTHY HEART on the occasion of the World Heart Day at The Turf, BMC Ranjit Ground, Thane, Maharashtra, on September 29, 2022. Maximum people screened for diabetes in 6 hours The record for maximum people screened for diabetes in 6 hours at multiple locations was set by Lion Anagha Ashok Gandhi, Lions International, District 3231A2, Maharashtra wherein a total of 6177 people were screened for diabetes across 72 screening camps of Lions International district 3231A2, Maharashtra for 6 hours. This initiative was done to mark Diabetes month. The record attempt started at 9.00 AM and ended at 3.00 PM on November 13, 2022. Youngest human calculator The record for being the Youngest Human Calculator was set by Shanay Vimesh Dedhia (born on February 2, 2014) of Mumbai, Maharashtra. He did multiple calculations and solved 88 additions and 93 multiplications accurately in 1minute in offline mode. He also solved 9 multiplications and 3 additional sums of 25, 50 and 75 rows respectively via the digital software at a young age of 8 years 9 months and 28 days at the Shishuvan School, Mumbai, Maharashtra on December 4, 2022. Maximum countries' coins collected by an individual The record for collecting the maximum number of countries' coins was set by Dr Sadanand Panigrahi (born on October 28, 1965) of Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. He collected 2239 unique coins of 246 countries' including 192 UN recognized countries, 27 dependent countries and 27 other territories of various denominations, as confirmed on October 8, 2022. Fastest human calculator The record for being the fastest human calculator was set by Jinansh Vimesh Dedhia (born on April 25, 2011) of Mumbai, Maharashtra. He did multiple onerous and abstruse Mental calculations with solving of 143 Calendar dates in a minute, 20 digits x 20 digits and many different calculations through software and written sheets via offline mode in presence of jury at the Shishuvan School, Mumbai, Maharashtra on December 3 and December 4, 2022. Maximum companies' stock held by an individual The record for holding the stocks of the maximum number of companies was set by Joy Paulose (born on May 25, 1969) of Thrissur, Kerala. He held the stocks of 1,736 listed companies as per his latest statement of holding dated October 18, 2022, as confirmed on October 18, 2022. Longest cleaning marathon The record for conducting the longest cleaning marathon was set by Rtn. Asif Khan, President RCC, New Ghaziabad Rotary International District 3012, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The non-stop marathon for 200 hours started at 10.00 am from the Govt. Inter College, Nandgram, on October 2, 2022 and ended at 6:00 pm at the IPEM College of Law, Lal Kuan, on October 10, 2022, in Ghaziabad. Hope you enjoyed knowing the human wonders bringing out the unthinkable to reality. We are sure that you must have been amazed and inspired like always.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)