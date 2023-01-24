Left Menu

Hexaware Recognized by ICSI for Excellence in Corporate Governance

Hexaware, a global technology and business process services company, has been recognized by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India in the Unlisted Segment Medium Category of the ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance.Through its National Awards program, the ICSI recognizes companies for implementing best practices in Corporate Governance and demonstrating a culture of excellence regarding the evolving globally acceptable standards of corporate governance.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2023 14:12 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 14:12 IST
Hexaware Recognized by ICSI for Excellence in Corporate Governance
Hexaware, a global technology and business process services company, has been recognized by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India in the Unlisted Segment: Medium Category of the ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance.

Through its National Awards program, the ICSI recognizes companies for implementing best practices in Corporate Governance and demonstrating a culture of excellence regarding the evolving globally acceptable standards of corporate governance. The ICSI Awards are based on a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation process led by experts from various fields and chaired by a former Chief Justice of India - this year, the jury was headed by the Hon'ble Mr. Justice P. Sathasivam. The evaluation process also involved interviews with the two Independent Directors on Hexaware's Board of Directors – Milind Sarwate and Joseph McLaren Quinlan.

Hexaware's CFO, Vikash Jain, said, ''We are pleased to have been recognized by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, which sets the standard for excellence in corporate governance. This acknowledgement is a testament to our focus on corporate governance initiatives, including our value-based approach, strong corporate culture, governing policies, adoption of best practices, effective leadership and strict adherence to principles of integrity, transparency and accountability.'' About Hexaware Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 30,000 Hexawarians are driven by our purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 54 offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, modernize, run, and optimize their IT landscapes. We put people first in everything we do and seek to improve people's lives by collaborating with our stakeholders to build a better, more sustainable tomorrow.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530945/Hexaware.jpg

