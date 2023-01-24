Left Menu

Student from Telangana shot at in US

K Sai Charan went to the US on January 11 to pursue MS in Chicago, his father Srinivas Rao said.The incident happened on Sunday and Sai Charans friends informed them about it on Monday, he said. We got information about this incident...We are in shock, Srinivas told TV channels.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-01-2023 15:54 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 15:46 IST
Student from Telangana shot at in US
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A student from Telangana has allegedly been shot at during a reported robbery attempt in Chicago, USA, according to his parents here. K Sai Charan went to the US on January 11 to pursue MS in Chicago, his father Srinivas Rao said.

The incident happened on Sunday and Sai Charan's friends informed them about it on Monday, he said. Sai Charan's friends also informed them that he has been admitted to a hospital and that he is said to be out of danger. ''We got information about this incident...We are in shock,'' Srinivas told TV channels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
4
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023