Student from Telangana shot at in US
K Sai Charan went to the US on January 11 to pursue MS in Chicago, his father Srinivas Rao said.The incident happened on Sunday and Sai Charans friends informed them about it on Monday, he said. We got information about this incident...We are in shock, Srinivas told TV channels.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-01-2023 15:54 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 15:46 IST
- Country:
- India
A student from Telangana has allegedly been shot at during a reported robbery attempt in Chicago, USA, according to his parents here. K Sai Charan went to the US on January 11 to pursue MS in Chicago, his father Srinivas Rao said.
The incident happened on Sunday and Sai Charan's friends informed them about it on Monday, he said. Sai Charan's friends also informed them that he has been admitted to a hospital and that he is said to be out of danger. ''We got information about this incident...We are in shock,'' Srinivas told TV channels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- Srinivas Rao
- Chicago
- Srinivas
- Sai Charan
- Sai Charan's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Division of assets: SC notice to Centre, Telangana on Andhra Pradesh's plea
60 sarpanches in Telangana died by suicide due to fund crunch, claims TPCC
PM to visit Telangana on Jan 19 to launch projects worth Rs 7,000 crore
PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation of projects worth Rs 7,000 cr in Telangana on January 19
Govt official found charred to death in car in Telangana