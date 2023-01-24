Student from Telangana shot at in US

A student from Telangana has allegedly been shot at during a reported robbery attempt in Chicago, USA, according to his parents here. K Sai Charan went to the US on January 11 to pursue MS in Chicago, his father Srinivas Rao said.

The incident happened on Sunday and Sai Charan's friends informed them about it on Monday, he said. Sai Charan's friends also informed them that he has been admitted to a hospital and that he is said to be out of danger. ''We got information about this incident...We are in shock,'' Srinivas told TV channels.

