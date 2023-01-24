Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw successfully tests the ‘BharOS’ developed by IIT Madras

Union Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan along with Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw successfully tested the ‘BharOS’, a Made In India mobile operating system developed by IIT Madras today.

Shri Pradhan said that the poor people of the country will be the main beneficiary of a strong, indigenous, dependable & self-reliant digital infrastructure. He further said that promoting policy enablers with the whole of the government approach is an applied experiment of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's vision. ‘BharOS’ is a successful step towards data privacy he added.

Shri Pradhan further added that successful test of 'BharOS' – the Made in India mobile operating system is an important initiative towards fulfilling PM Shri Narendra Modi ji's vision of a strong, indigenous & self-reliant digital infrastructure in India.

(With Inputs from PIB)