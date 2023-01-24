7th edition of UP Bird and Nature Festival to begin from Feb 1

The Uttar Pradesh forest department along with its eco-tourism division on Tuesday announced the seventh edition of the 'UP Bird and Nature Festival', starting February 1.

The three-day festival, to be held at Vijaysagar bird sanctuary in Mahoba district, will witness participation of national and international experts in the fields of birding, nature conservation, and wildlife tourism and photography.

It was previously known as the 'UP Bird Fair'.

It aims to inspire and accelerate nature-based ecotourism and appreciation of biodiverse-rich wildlife reserves and sanctuaries of UP.

''We believe that a holistic and collaborative approach to nature-based ecotourism and cultural tourism is essential for sustainable progress as they are both undeniably co-dependent. While efforts have been ongoing to promote these circuits, we are now taking more active measures to develop an awareness of these possibilities to the world of travellers,'' Mamta Sanjeev Dubey, principal chief conservator of forest, told a press conference.

Beginning with an opening ceremony on February 1, the festival will include field excursions, panel sessions, photo exhibits, book launches and more. The prime focus of the festival's seventh edition is 'Ecotourism for nature conservation'.

With an aim to raise awareness among the youth towards conservation and appreciation for nature and wildlife, the event will also see an inflow of students from educational institutions in the surrounding areas.

The festival, according to the organisers, for its 2023 edition will also introduce new destination offerings, enhance cultural and wildlife exploration possibilities and strengthen the Bundelkhand tourism circuit narrative to key players and decision makers of India's tourism.

