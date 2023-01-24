The 4th edition of India Science Festival in Hyderabad showcased Science and Technology like never before

Hyderabad, India – The 4thedition of the India Science Festival, ISF 2023, organised by the Foundation for Advancing Science and Technology (FAST India) in collaboration with the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) and held at The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, concluded on January 22nd, with over 18,000 people attending from across Telangana and the country.

Themed around 'Future Is Now,' the festival featured more than 100 unique events, including keynote talks from leading scientists, interactive workshops, roundtables, science exhibitions, and competitions for students and adults. Other festival partners included, Microsoft,Dr. Reddy's Laboratory,CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), TIFR Hyderabad, DBT-CDFD, LVPEI, British Council, Royal Society of Chemistry, Science Made Simple (UK), among others. The festival events were free and open to all.

Attendees had the opportunity to learn about the latest developments in fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, genomics, space research, drone technologies, and climate sciences and to engage with experts in these fields. The festival also saw the launch of FAST India' Science Book Fellowship, a novel initiative to promote books on science in India.

The festival's inaugural event held on 20th January included brief speeches by Prof Vijay Raghavan (former Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India), Prof K Srinath Reddy (former President, Public Health Foundation of India), Dr Archana Sharma (Senior Scientist, CERN, Switzerland), Mr Ashish Dhawan (Founder Ashoka University and FAST India), Mr Varun Aggarwal (Founder, FAST India and ISF), Dr Shanta Thoutam (TSIC), Dr Madhav Deo Saraswat (Principal, HPS) and Mr GustiJ Noria (President, HPS Society).

One of the highlights of the inaugural was a special performance 'The Dance of Life'by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Mallika Sarabhai and her troupe at Darpana Academy of Performing Arts.

In a statement, the organizers said, ''The India Science Festival is an important platform for promoting science and encouraging young people to pursue careers in science and technology. We are thrilled to have brought together so many eminent scientists from around the world with students and the general public, and we look forward to continuing to support the growth of science and technology in India.'' A unique science communication competition hosted by popular comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath, a discussion on science in Bollywood films featuring producer Siddharth Roy Kapoor and Mallika Sarabhai, science film screening and fireside chat with filmmaker AratiKadav, and a science fiction-themed audio-visual performance by Hyderabad-basedMurthovic and Thiruda were also popular among the audience.

The festival was a huge success and it was attended by more than 18,000 of students, educators, and science enthusiasts from across the country. It aimed to inspire a new generation of scientists, engineers and innovators and to showcase India's contributions to the field of science and technology. (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)