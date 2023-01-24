Left Menu

Delhi: Student stabbed while trying to save teacher during scuffle

A 17-year-old student was stabbed as he tried to save his teacher during a scuffle in south Delhis Sangam Vihar, police said on Tuesday.The student, identified as Abhishek, was stabbed in the head and has been admitted to the AIIMS, they said.According to the police, A D Mahesh, a resident of Sangam Vihar, runs a coaching centre for students of Class I to XII, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 18:00 IST
Delhi: Student stabbed while trying to save teacher during scuffle
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old student was stabbed as he tried to save his teacher during a scuffle in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, police said on Tuesday.

The student, identified as Abhishek, was stabbed in the head and has been admitted to the AIIMS, they said.

According to the police, A D Mahesh, a resident of Sangam Vihar, runs a coaching centre for students of Class I to XII, police said. A person named Shishpal (25) and a juvenile used to make noises in front of the centre on a regular basis. On Monday as well, they started making noises, abusing passersby and creating nuisance, a senior police officer said. Mahesh tried to pacify him, but Shishpal started abusing him and engaged in a scuffle with him. Seeing this, the students of the centre rushed outside to save their teacher, the officer said. Shishpal's younger brother too rushed to the spot with a knife, which he handed over to his elder brother. Shishpal stabbed a student named Abhishek on his head repeatedly, police said. The victim became unconscious and fell down. He was shifted to Majidia hospital from where he was referred to AIIMS Taruma Centre, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said. Following the incident, both the brothers ran back inside their house and started throwing bricks from their terrace. However, no one got injured and the police rushed to the terrace and caught them, officials said. The statement of Mahesh has been recorded and a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sangam Vihar police station, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
4
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023