PM's 'Pariksha pe Charcha' on Jan 27; over 38 lakh students registered for participation

A record 38 lakh students registered this year for participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha, an annual interaction of students with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about issues relating to exam stress, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday. Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where Modi interacts with students appearing for the forthcoming board examination.

A record 38 lakh students registered this year for participation in ''Pariksha Pe Charcha'', an annual interaction of students with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about issues relating to exam stress, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday. The registrations are at least 15 lakh more than last year, according to the minister. The sixth edition of the interaction is scheduled for January 27 at Talkatora Indoor stadium in the national capital. ''Over 38 lakh students registered this year for participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha, which is over 15 lakh higher than last year. Some of the selected students will also be invited to the Republic Day Parade. The participant students will be taken to places of national importance like the Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal, Prime Minister's Museum to make them acquainted with our rich legacy,'' Pradhan said. Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where Modi interacts with students appearing for the forthcoming board examination. During the event, he also answers students' queries related to exam stress and other issues. The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the stadium on February 16, 2018. The registrations for participation in the annual event were open from November 25 to December 30, 2022.

