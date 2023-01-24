Left Menu

Tally Solutions to hire 500 employees in 3 years

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 20:51 IST
Tally Solutions to hire 500 employees in 3 years
  • Country:
  • India

Tally Solutions on Tuesday announced its plan to strengthen talent base by adding 500 employees in the next three years.

Of these, 60 per cent will be in the engineering and tech teams, while the rest will be hired across sales, marketing, finance, human resources and other functions, the company said in a statement.

The company is revamping its talent strategy to meet the extensive product and business roadmap with an overall plan to hire 500 employees in the next three years, it added.

Currently, it has around 1,000 people working across departments and roles and assisting small and medium businesses.

''It is important to build great environment that allow great teams to create even greater impact, and this will continue to be our key focus as we set out to achieve much more,'' Tally Solutions Executive Director Nupur Goenka said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India
4
Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023