Tally Solutions to hire 500 employees in 3 years

Tally Solutions on Tuesday announced its plan to strengthen talent base by adding 500 employees in the next three years.

Of these, 60 per cent will be in the engineering and tech teams, while the rest will be hired across sales, marketing, finance, human resources and other functions, the company said in a statement.

The company is revamping its talent strategy to meet the extensive product and business roadmap with an overall plan to hire 500 employees in the next three years, it added.

Currently, it has around 1,000 people working across departments and roles and assisting small and medium businesses.

''It is important to build great environment that allow great teams to create even greater impact, and this will continue to be our key focus as we set out to achieve much more,'' Tally Solutions Executive Director Nupur Goenka said.

