Left Menu

No screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi at JNUSU office as power, internet cut

There was no immediate response from the JNU administration to the allegation.Students, however, downloaded the documentary on their mobilephones through an online application to watch and share it, All India Students Association AISA national president N Sai Balaji claimed.The Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union JNUSU comprises members of the Left-backed DSF, AISA, SFI and AISF.The government had on Friday directed social media platforms Twitter and YouTube to block links to the documentary titled India The Modi Question.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2023 22:20 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 22:20 IST
No screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi at JNUSU office as power, internet cut
  • Country:
  • India

The JNU students' union could not hold the proposed screening of a controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a student outfit alleging that the varsity's administration snapped power and internet connections at the union's office. There was no immediate response from the JNU administration to the allegation.

Students, however, downloaded the documentary on their mobilephones through an online application to watch and share it, All India Students Association (AISA) national president N Sai Balaji claimed.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU) comprises members of the Left-backed DSF, AISA, SFI and AISF.

The government had on Friday directed social media platforms Twitter and YouTube to block links to the documentary titled ''India: The Modi Question''. The Ministry of External Affairs has trashed the documentary as a ''propaganda piece'' that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset.

However, opposition parties have slammed the government's move to block access to the documentary.

Balaji, who was present for the screening, claimed that some students had downloaded the documentary on their mobiles and other devices. ''They (the JNU administration) have cut off the power and internet. We shared the documentary with other students and are watching it together,'' Balaji said. Balaji also claimed that there were police personnel in civil clothes roaming on the campus. However, there was no immediate police response.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India
4
Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023