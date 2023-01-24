Germany to send Leopard tanks to Kyiv, allow others to do so - Spiegel
Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 23:18 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has decided to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and allow other countries such as Poland to do so, magazine Spiegel reported on Tuesday.
The decision concerns at least a company of Leopard 2 A6 tanks, Spiegel said.
Other allies, in Scandinavia for example, intend to go along with Germany in supplying their Leopard tanks to Kyiv, the magazine reported.
