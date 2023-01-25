UNESCO and Solvay launch STEM education program

UNESCO and Solvay announced the launch of a STEM education program. Developed by two leading science-based organizations, this three-year partnership aims at engaging high schoolers and graduate students from India, Indonesia and South Korea to find solutions to national and regional environmental issues through science.

Focused on the theme “Sustainable living for one planet”, the program will explore our mutual impact on the environment and the environment on us through mentorship activities with University students and teachers from those countries. Students will develop capabilities and strengthen their understanding of science through STEM and EBA (evidence-based approach) to nurture their interest in science and scientific careers, for the benefit of society.

Professors & University students will be trained to deploy the plan in their countries, and hold regional competitions with experts from Solvay, UNESCO’s Science Networks and other partners. Solvay and UNESCO teams located in the related countries will play an active role in the implementation, to co-nurture innovative solution projects:

With scientists leading interactive national masterclasses to train science school teachers and University students on topics such as emerging environmental issues, introduction to the Internet of Things (IoT) and hands-on pedagogical activities, data science and digital literacy.

Through a national hackathon organized in high schools with an integrative trans-disciplinary approach, in order to raise capacities in translating data into information and co-develop data narrative.

With regional competitions to recognize the most innovative projects.

The program builds on synergies among science networks and UNESCO-designated sites and will contribute to seven UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 4, 6, 9, 11,12, 14, 15). This partnership is a new venture in Solvay’s extensive Corporate Citizenship program, a key pillar which focuses on fostering education.