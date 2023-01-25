Left Menu

Jagran Lakecity University Inaugurates New Hospitality Studio, Names it After India's Veteran Chef Dr Manjit Singh Gill

Jagran Lakecity Universitys School of Hospitality and Tourism inaugurated their latest Hospitality Studio, named after chef Dr Manjit Singh Gill, President, Indian Federation of Culinary Associations and Executive Chef at the ITC Hotels at the University campus. The studio was inaugurated by chef Dr Manjit Singh Gill and was presided over by Shri Hari Mohan Gupta, Chancellor, JLU.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 25-01-2023 18:24 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 18:24 IST
Jagran Lakecity University Inaugurates New Hospitality Studio, Names it After India's Veteran Chef Dr Manjit Singh Gill
  • Country:
  • India

Jagran Lakecity University's School of Hospitality and Tourism inaugurated their latest Hospitality Studio, named after chef Dr Manjit Singh Gill, President, Indian Federation of Culinary Associations and Executive Chef at the ITC Hotels at the University campus. The studio was inaugurated by chef Dr Manjit Singh Gill and was presided over by Shri Hari Mohan Gupta, Chancellor, JLU. The event was also graced by Mr Abhishek Mohan Gupta, Pro-Chancellor, JLU, faculty members, and students. Chef Gill also hosted a Masterclass on the 24th of January for the students of Hospitality and Tourism which revolved around the importance of grains and millet. Chef Manjit Singh Gill, popularly known for his mastery of low-fame Cooking via Vedic Sheli was the first Indian Chef to be honoured by the World Association of Chefs and Society. In 2006, Bhartiya Paryatan Mantralay felicitated him with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Chef Gill was also conferred with an honorary doctorate by Jagran Lakecity University at its Fifth Convocation Ceremony in 2019. The 16000 sq. ft. Hospitality Studio consists of a 25-cover restaurant, three state-of-the-art kitchens including a bakery, a confectionary studio, a dedicated chocolate-making facility, a mock bar set up, front-office desk, and mock Reservations/Interview rooms. The students will be running a bakery cafe serving food to students and faculty, ensuring they have hands-on business experience. The well-designed kitchens are intended to perform live valuable sessions for the students. Studio Kitchen is well furnished with contemporary pieces of equipment and all that is required for live practical sessions. JLU School of Hospitality and Tourism has recently been ranked among the Top 10 Culinary Schools by Knowledge Review and looks forward to many more years of exemplary performance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023