Left Menu

29 CBIC officers, staff to get Presidential awards

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 18:46 IST
29 CBIC officers, staff to get Presidential awards
  • Country:
  • India

29 officers and staff of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) will get Presidential awards for 'exemplary and flawless performance service', the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

The awardees selected this year include officers working as Principal Chief Commissioner, Commissioner, Additional Director General, Director, Additional Director, Joint Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, Chief Accounts Officer, Superintendent, Senior Intelligence Officer, Inspector and Lower Division Clerk, who have been consistently serving the department in various fields over the years.

Every year, the officers and staff of the CBIC are considered for grant of Presidential Award of Appreciation Certificates and Medals for 'Exceptionally Meritorious Service rendered at the Risk of Life' and for 'Specially Distinguished Record of Service' on their achieving and maintaining excellence in the discharge of their duties. ''This year, 29 officers/staff have been selected for grant of Presidential Award of Appreciation Certificates and Medals for ''Specially Distinguished Record of Service,'' an official statement said.

The Presidential awards are being given on the eve of Republic Day. These officers have been selected on the basis of their exemplary and flawless performance in their respective fields of service over the years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023