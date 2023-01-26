Left Menu

R-Day: Schools for quality education to ST students theme of Tribal Affairs Ministry's tableau

The tree also reflected the spirit of conservation of tribal culture and heritage.EMRSs are residential co-education schools to provide quality upper primary, secondary, and senior secondary level education to tribal students to bring them on par with the general population.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2023 11:38 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 11:38 IST
The Tribal Affairs Ministry's tableau during the Republic Day parade depicted the government's efforts to provide quality education to Scheduled Tribes (ST) students in remote tribal areas through the Eklavya Model Residential Schools.

A girl on the frontage signified equality in educational opportunities provided at the residential schools. A globe in her hand symbolised her will to conquer the world with the power of knowledge. An open book with an archetype pen in the shape of Eklavya's bow and arrow reflected the unwavering focus of students at Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs). It showed that bow and arrow protected and empowered tribal people in the past, and now, education is the tool to empower them.

A knowledge tree on the rear portion of the tableau depicted the spread of knowledge and wisdom from teachers to tribal students who come to EMRSs from the remotest hinterlands. The tree also reflected the spirit of conservation of tribal culture and heritage.

EMRSs are residential co-education schools to provide quality upper primary, secondary, and senior secondary level education to tribal students to bring them on par with the general population. The government has decided to establish one EMRS in every block that has more than 50 percent ST population and at least 20,000 tribal people (as per 2011 census). Accordingly, the ministry has set the target of setting up 740 EMRSs across the country. A total of 689 EMRSs have been sanctioned across the country, so far, and of these 394 are functional.

