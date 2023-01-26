Left Menu

TN Guv asks varsities to document unsung freedom fighters' history

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-01-2023 21:34 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 21:08 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday directed Vice Chancellors of State universities to document the history of unsung freedom fighters from the State and thereby bring to light their sacrifices.

In a letter addressed to the VCs, he said a thorough research on the contribution of the freedom fighters should be taken up in the respective jurisdictions of the varsities. Atleast five freedom fighters should be identified in the university's geographical reach for a detailed research, he said.

The researchers would be felicitated at the Raj Bhavan.

Recently, while speaking at the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, here, Ravi said the State had many freedom fighters who gave their lives for a noble cause and that a detailed research is required to portray their sacrifices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

