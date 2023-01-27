Left Menu

Woxsen University launches Project Aspiration to empower marginalised adolescent girls

The training program was led by Postgraduate students of Woxsen University and mentored by Dr. Kakoli Sen, Dean - School of Business Dr. Shubhendhu Patnaik, Cary Cooper Professor of Organisational Psychology.Over 3 weeks of training sessions, the girls were exposed to different aspects of future, developing SMART goals learnt how to work towards achieving them.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-01-2023 10:32 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 10:32 IST
Woxsen University launches Project Aspiration to empower marginalised adolescent girls
  • Country:
  • India

Woxsen University with its firm belief in developing its ecosystem and empowering the community around the campus, has launched Project Aspiration. Woxsen's Centre of Excellence – Diversity, Equity & Inclusion has conceptualized this project for the ambitious girls of Classes IX-XII, Telangana Model School & Junior College.

Under Project Aspiration, few meritorious students are selected by the school principal to take part in 'Train the Trainer' workshop which commenced in the month of December, 2022. The training program was led by Postgraduate students of Woxsen University and mentored by Dr. Kakoli Sen, Dean - School of Business & Dr. Shubhendhu Patnaik, Cary Cooper Professor of Organisational Psychology.

Over 3 weeks of training sessions, the girls were exposed to different aspects of future, developing SMART goals & learnt how to work towards achieving them. Professors from different schools at Woxsen briefed the students on various avenues of higher education and career opportunities. Ms. Anubha Jain, Counsellor at Woxsen University acquainted them with important concepts of mental health and counselling. The Project Aspiration team has organised various debates and discussed crucial social issues to open up the young minds. After the completion of the workshop, the students apply their learnings in role-play & simulation activities. While empowering the girls from marginalised sections of society, this project simultaneously strengthens the project management skills of MBA students.

Dr. Shubhendhu Patnaik, Cary Cooper Professor of Organisational Psychology at Woxsen University, said, ''The Project Aspiration is not a one-time program but a continuation of teaching and learning. As long as the trainees evolve into trainers and this process continues, the Project Aspiration will keep evolving organically.'' About Woxsen University, Hyderabad: Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Liberal Arts & Humanities, Law, Sciences. With 100+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Ranked #13, All India Top 150 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2022, Rank #15, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2022 and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1990399/Woxsen_University.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1771070/Woxsen_University_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023