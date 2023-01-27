Won't allow screening of BBC documentary, have written to police: DU proctor

Delhi University will not allow BBC's documentary on the 2002 Godhra Riots to be screened on campus, the university's proctor Rajni Abbi said on Friday and added that the administration's permission had not been sought. ''We have written to Delhi Police regarding this. They will take action. Proper police deployment would be done. We cannot allow such a screening,'' Abbi told PTI.

''We have received information that NSUI is planning to screen this documentary at the Arts faculty... No permission has been sought for it. We will not allow such behaviour,'' she said, adding that the film had been banned by the government.

The Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India and the Bhim Army Student Federation have said they will screen the film at different times in North Campus.

