MP: CM Chouhan joins Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ session online

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday virtually joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme along with 100 students and teachers at his residence here, said officials.

During the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, the annual interaction he has with students about issues like stress and studies related to exams, Modi said students should try to maintain focus on their work.

Chouhan and the students were seen attentively listening to the PM, who spoke strongly against the use of unfair practices in exams. The PM also answered questions related to education and career. A record 38 lakh students registered this year for participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha. The registrations are at least 15 lakh higher than last year, according to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

