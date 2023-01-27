Left Menu

Professional Students' Summit-2023 in Kerala on Feb 11

State Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the government intends to develop Kerala as a knowledge-based economy and believes that the Professional Students Summit can contribute to it.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 27-01-2023 15:10 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 15:10 IST
Professional Students' Summit-2023 in Kerala on Feb 11
  • Country:
  • India

The third edition of Professional Students' Summit-2023 organised by the Kerala government will be held on February 11 at nearby Angamali here.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the largest congregation of professional students summit organised by the Department of Higher Education.

Krishna Ella, noted scientist and executive chairman of Bharat Biotech, which developed India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, will be the chief guest and plenary speaker at the congregation, an official said in a release on Friday. State Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the government intends to develop Kerala as a knowledge-based economy and believes that the Professional Students' Summit can contribute to it. ''The programme will serve as a forum for gaining knowledge that may contribute to beneficial social developments in society. The summit serves as a place for idea generation as students can directly interact with domain experts. The government is eager to support any initiatives that lead to knowledge exchange and welcomes student contributions,'' Bindu said. Over a dozen industry leaders and academicians will speak and interact with the students, she said.

''Over 2,000 professional students from across 300 colleges of Medicine, Law, Engineering, Management, Agriculture, Fisheries and Veterinary streams will attend the summit to meet and hear from industry icons,'' the release said. Noted corporate leaders and academicians will share their inspiring stories of success to encourage and inspire students to use opportunities available in the state and in the country, it said.

The Summit is an initiative of the Department of Higher Education and the State Planning Board and was first held in 2019. ASAP Kerala, the skill development agency, under the Department of Higher Education, is organising the event. Meanwhile, the 2021 and 2022 summits were not held due to the COVID pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023