Outsiders tried to screen BBC documentary in DU, cops called to maintain law and order: Registrar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2023 19:23 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 19:23 IST
Police were called to the Delhi University campus to maintain law and order after ''outsiders'' tried to screen a controversial BBC documentary at the Arts Faculty on Friday, Registrar Vikas Gupta said after several students were detained.

This comes days after a similar ruckus at Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia over the screening of the documentary on the 2002 Gujarat Riots.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said 24 students were detained from the DU's Arts Faculty and the situation is now back to normal.

Police were seen dragging students away as they had gathered outside the Arts Faculty building to protest against not being allowed to screen the documentary.

''We got to know that some students were trying to screen the documentary, so our proctor informed the police. There were many outsiders among those who tried to screen the film,'' Gupta told PTI.

''Police came to maintain the law-and-order situation in the area,'' Gupta added.

Kalsi said police personnel are at the spot monitoring the situation.

''We were told by the university that there is a possibility of a disruption on the campus. They wrote to us and urged us to handle the situation. So we entered the campus and the situation was brought under control,'' he added.

''Around 4 pm, some 20 people came outside the Arts Faculty gate to screen the BBC documentary. As it can cause disturbance of peace and tranquillity in the area, they were asked to disperse from there. When they did not, they were peacefully detained,'' the DCP said.

Earlier in the day, the university authorities wrote to the Delhi Police about the proposed screening. Delhi University Proctor Rajni Abbi said they would not allow the screening and stressed that the students' outfits had not sought the administration's permission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

