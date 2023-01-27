Left Menu

PM Modi's tips during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' will help students deal with exam-related stress: U'Khand CM

Never take the shortcut, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his message to students during the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha on Friday, cautioning that cheating may help them in an exam or two but not in the long run.

27-01-2023
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said the tips given to students by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ''Pariksha Pe Charcha'' event will help them deal better with examination-related stress and achieve success.

''Staying free of tension and time management can help students overcome any challenge,'' Dhami said after attending the event at Lakshman Vidyalaya Inter College, Pathribagh here.

Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat and MLA Vinod Chamoli also attended the event. Dhami asked students to know their strengths and do whatever work they take up with total involvement.

''Working hard wholeheartedly brings success,'' he said. Never take the shortcut, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his message to students during the sixth edition of ''Pariksha Pe Charcha'' on Friday, cautioning that cheating may help them in an exam or two but not in the long run.

