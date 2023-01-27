Left Menu

Guj CM attends PM's 'Pariskha Pe Charcha' event virtually from Vadodara school

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-01-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 21:10 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@Bhupendrapbjp)
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday virtually attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme from a school in Vadodara city.

An official release said Patel joined the PM's programme along with 1,000 students of Class X and XII of Atmiya School as well as local BJP leaders, including Vadodara MP Ranjanben Bhatt and MLAs Keyur Rokadia, Balkrishna Shukla and Manisha Vakil.

In all, some 16.40 lakh students joined the programme virtually from their respective schools across Gujarat, including 2.54 lakh students from Vadodara district, said the release.

On the occasion, the CM felicitated winners of a painting competition and also distributed 'Exam Warriors', a book written by the PM, in an attempt to remove the fear of exams from the minds of students, said the release.

'Pariskha Pe Charcha' is an annual interaction the PM has with students to discuss issues like stress and studies related to exams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

