New policy for differently-abled persons to be ready in two months, says MP official

A policy is being prepared to bring differently-abled persons into the mainstream and make their lives easy and it will be completed in two months, a senior Madhya Pradesh official said on Friday.

A separate fund has been created for PwDs, MP Commissioner for Disabled Persons Welfare Sandeep Rajak told reporters.

''Some 6.70 lakh persons with at least 40 per cent disability have been identified in MP and they are getting benefits of government welfare schemes, pension etc. We are mulling extending benefits in education and other fields to those with less than 40 per cent disability,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)