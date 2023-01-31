Left Menu

Bengal Cabinet approves scholarship scheme for OBC students

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-01-2023 00:31 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 00:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Cabinet on Monday gave its nod to a scholarship scheme meant for OBC students, which entails an annual academic grant of Rs 800.

The 'Medhashree' scheme was launched by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier this month, who had criticised the BJP-led central government's move to discontinue scholarships for students of backward castes and minority communities.

The cabinet also gave its approval to trifurcate the Mohammad Bazar Police Station and set up two police stations - Rampur and Deucha - in Birbhum district, a senior official said.

''The decision was taken to enhance vigil in the district in view of the Deucha Pachami coal project,'' he said. The state cabinet gave its nod to create 2,606 new posts in various departments of the state government as well.

