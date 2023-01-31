TN govt shuffles about 40 IAS officials, creates special posts
In a major reshuffle, the Tamil Nadu government transferred about 40 IAS officers and created new posts on a temporary basis for a period of one year.
The government created a temporary post of additional chief secretary/ project director, Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation Project in the Chief Secretary grade for one year with effect from the date of appointment or till the need for it ceases, whichever is earlier, a government order said late Monday night.
The government created a temporary post of principal secretary / commissioner of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (training) in the higher administrative grade of IAS for one year.
Similar temporary posts were sanctioned in the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department, Information Technology and Digital Services, officer on special duty in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department, special secretary in School Education department, Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce department, planning and development department in super time scale of IAS for one year.
A temporary post of controller of examinations, Teachers Recruitment Board, Commissioner of HR & CE, director of Technical Education, and project director, TN Road Sector project in State scale of IAS were also created.
J Kumaragurubaran, Commissioner of HR & CE, has been transferred and posted as secretary, IT and Digital Services department. He will also be placed in full additional charge of the post of officer on special duty, HR & CE, in the newly created post.
D Mohan, Villupuram Collector, has been transferred and posted as Director, Information and Public Relations vice V P Jeyaseelan, posted as Virudhunagar Collector.
R Lalitha, Mayiladuthurai Collector, has been transferred and posted as director, Technical Education while S Jayandhi, Additional Commissioner, Land Administration, has been transferred and posted as special secretary, School Education department, in the newly-created post.
