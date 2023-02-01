Left Menu

Sebi to be empowered to enforce norms, standards for education at NISM: FM

Updated: 01-02-2023 13:45 IST
Sebi to be empowered to enforce norms, standards for education at NISM: FM
To build capacity of functionaries and professionals in the securities market, the government on Wednesday proposed that Sebi will be allowed to develop, maintain and implement norms and standards for education in the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM).

While presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, ''Sebi will be empowered to develop, regulate, maintain and enforce norms and standards for education in the National Institute of Securities Markets and to recognize award of degrees, diplomas and certificates''. Globally, Sebi-run NISM is one of the largest financial market certifying institutions, issuing over 20 programme certificates covering various critical market functions such as sales, advice, operations and compliance across financial market products such as equities, derivatives of equity, currency, interest rates and commodities, mutual funds and pensions.

