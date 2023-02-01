Left Menu

Budget lays foundation for transforming India into technology-driven, knowledge-based economy: Pradhan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2023 13:49 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 13:28 IST
Budget lays foundation for transforming India into technology-driven, knowledge-based economy: Pradhan
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Giving boost to education, skill development and job creation, the Union Budget lays a solid foundation for transforming India into a technology-driven, knowledge-based economy, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

Reacting to the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech in Lok Sabha, Pradhan said the Union Budget for 2023-24 has drawn a meticulous blueprint for ''India@100''.

''Giving a boost to education, skill dev, entrepreneurship, R&D, digital infrastructure, green growth & job creation, #AmritKaalBudget draws a meticulous blueprint for India@100 and lays a solid foundation for transforming India into a technology-driven knowledge-based economy,'' Pradhan tweeted.

Three centres of excellence for artificial intelligence in top educational institutions, 100 labs in engineering institutions for developing applications using 5G services, national digital library for children and adolescents for facilitating availability of quality books across geographies, languages and genres and recruitment of 38,000 teachers and support staff in the next three years for 740 Eklavya Model Residential Schools are among the announcements made by Sitharaman for the education sector. ''...a brilliant, people-centric and growth-stimulating #AmritKaalBudget that includes everyone, empowers poor & middle class, that reaches the last mile and that brings cheer to all,'' Pradhan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patch and bug fixes

(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Pfizer forecasts weak 2023 sales of COVID products and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Sanofi to let go of staff at vaccine plants in India as part of review and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
4
Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Technology in Preserving Our Water Resources

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023