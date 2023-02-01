Reva Rawat, a National Judo Player and Student of Jagran Lakecity University's Selected for the Asian Games 2023 in China

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India (NewsVoir) Indian judo team will have Reva Rawat as one of the key players for the upcoming Asian Games in 2023. Reva Rawat, a final-year student of BPES (Bachelor of Physical Education and Sports), Jagran Lakecity University was selected to represent India in the Asian Games in Judo. She's going to partake in the 63 kg weight category at the games being held this year in September-October in Hangzhou, China. She has bagged laurels at various National level Championships and made her presence in the International arena since 2022. Reva bagged a Gold Medal earlier this month, in the All India Inter University Judo Women's Championship and was awarded the Best Judoka title of the tournament hosted by LPU, Punjab. Reva has been a star athlete of Jagran Lakecity University's "JLU Elite Athlete Program", which supports student-athletes to balance their academic and sporting commitments, by providing a flexible and responsive approach to studies. The University is a member of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), India chair of The Association of the Universities of Asia and the Pacific (AUAP) and the Association of Commonwealth Universities, and encourages its students to participate in Inter-University and Championships hosted nationally and internationally. With state-of-art sports infrastructure, JLU is well-positioned to contribute to India's sporting glory.

