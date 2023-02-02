Left Menu

Delhi's Ugrasen ki Baoli declared protected monument in 1913: Govt

It is a popular tourist attraction and featured in many films too.The Union minister was also asked whether, according to the government, this baoli was built by Agrasen ji or Ugrasen ji.In his written response, Reddy said, Vide notification No. 9058-Education dated 11121913, ancient monument Uggar Sains Baoli located near the Jantar Mantar observatory, New Delhi, was declared as protected monument.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2023 20:09 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 20:06 IST
Delhi's Ugrasen ki Baoli declared protected monument in 1913: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's famed stepwell -- Ugrasen ki Baoli -- was declared a protected monument through a notification in 1913, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy was asked in a written query as to whether it was also a fact that the site is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and on the signboard placed outside the stepwell, it is written as ''Ugrasen ki Baoli'' instead of ''Agrasen ki Baoli''.

The stepwell, built during the 15th-16th century period, is located in the heart of Delhi, and currently comes under the ASI. It is a popular tourist attraction and featured in many films too.

The Union minister was also asked whether, according to the government, ''this baoli was built by Agrasen ji or Ugrasen ji''.

In his written response, Reddy said, ''Vide notification No. 9058-Education dated 11/12/1913, ancient monument 'Uggar Sain's Baoli' located near the Jantar Mantar observatory, New Delhi, was declared as protected monument. Accordingly, the name of the Baoli in notice board is written as Ugrasen ki Baoli''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023